– 19-year-old Coco Gauff won the US Open this weekend. She was gifted a WWE Championship replica title, which you can see below. WWE also congratulated her on the win:

🏆 with the belt goes hard pic.twitter.com/IAi4d5DhTu — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 10, 2023

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Best Moments of John Cena and The Miz’s Rivalry:

– WWE Superstar Valhalla, aka Sarah Logan, celebrates her birthday today, turning 30 years old. WWE wishhed her a happy birthday, which you can see below: