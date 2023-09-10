wrestling / News

WWE News: US Open Winner Coco Gauff Receives Replica Title, Top 10 Moments of John Cena and The Miz’s Rivalry, Valhalla Celebrates Birthday

September 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo, WWE Night, Sam Alvey, WWE Campus Rush Recruitment Tour, Gorilla Monsoon, Espy Awards Image Credit: WWE

– 19-year-old Coco Gauff won the US Open this weekend. She was gifted a WWE Championship replica title, which you can see below. WWE also congratulated her on the win:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Best Moments of John Cena and The Miz’s Rivalry:

– WWE Superstar Valhalla, aka Sarah Logan, celebrates her birthday today, turning 30 years old. WWE wishhed her a happy birthday, which you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Valhalla, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading