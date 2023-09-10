wrestling / News
WWE News: US Open Winner Coco Gauff Receives Replica Title, Top 10 Moments of John Cena and The Miz’s Rivalry, Valhalla Celebrates Birthday
September 10, 2023 | Posted by
– 19-year-old Coco Gauff won the US Open this weekend. She was gifted a WWE Championship replica title, which you can see below. WWE also congratulated her on the win:
🏆 with the belt goes hard pic.twitter.com/IAi4d5DhTu
— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 10, 2023
👏👏👏
Congratulations @CocoGauff! https://t.co/wDjStW0OFV
— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Best Moments of John Cena and The Miz’s Rivalry:
– WWE Superstar Valhalla, aka Sarah Logan, celebrates her birthday today, turning 30 years old. WWE wishhed her a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Valhalla's birthday is HERE.
Happy birthday to @WWEValhalla! pic.twitter.com/tcw5LQzLCj
— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2023