WWE News: USA Adds Second “Miz & Mrs” Show, NXT UK Highlights, WWE Backstage Interviews
January 31, 2020 | Posted by
– The USA Network will begin airing weekly “Deleted Scenes” episodes of “Miz & Mrs.” The first deleted scene episode will air on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. ET. The second deleted scene episode will air the following Tuesday.
– Highlights from Thursday’s NXT UK.
– Jim Varsallone talks to WWE Backstage hosts Renee Young, Christian, and Booker T.
* Christian
* Booker T
* Renee Young
