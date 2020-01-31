– The USA Network will begin airing weekly “Deleted Scenes” episodes of “Miz & Mrs.” The first deleted scene episode will air on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. ET. The second deleted scene episode will air the following Tuesday.

– Highlights from Thursday’s NXT UK.

– Jim Varsallone talks to WWE Backstage hosts Renee Young, Christian, and Booker T.

