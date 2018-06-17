wrestling
WWE News: Video Of What Happened After NXT Takeover: Chicago Released, Aleister Black Reacts to Win
June 17, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted video of what went down after Saturday night’s NXT Takeover: Chicago went off the air. You can see the video below, which features Candice LeRae helping Johnny Gargano out of the ringside area:
– Also online is the following video of Aleister Black after his win over Lars Sullivan. The “shaken up” Black says he can’t talk to Mike Rome at the time and limps away: