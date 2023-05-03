– SXSW released the full video of WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Rhea Ripley, and, Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, discussing the importance of fan engagement at this year’s convention. You can check out the full video below:

The importance of community and human connection was more prevalent than ever when WWE returned with its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, in April 2021. This historic event featured the first Black female Superstars to main event WrestleMania, celebrity appearances, live music performances and the unveiling of WWE’s new signature, “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” to recognize and celebrate WWE fans, our community and the message of inclusivity.This coming April, WWE will host WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles where the WWE Universe will come together for another monumental event. WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Rhea Ripley, and, Hall of Famer, The Undertaker discuss the road to WrestleMania, the importance of the WWE Universe and how this community has evolved.

– This week’s guest on Out of Character is LWO’s Joaquin Wilde:

– WWE has released a preview video for Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest at this weekend’s Backlash event: