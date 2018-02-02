WWE News: Vince McMahon Promotes Andre the Giant Documentary, Total Divas Bonus Clip, Stock Down

– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter promoting HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary by praising the late WWE Hall of Famer. You can see his post below:

Andre the Giant was an extraordinary human being who lived an extraordinary life. https://t.co/tBAwhXqep3 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 2, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $34.52 on Friday, down $0.92 (2.6%) from the previous closing price.

– WWE posted the following bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas season finale, which features with Nikki Bella teasing Brie Bella about not being her maid of honor”