 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Promotes Andre the Giant Documentary, Total Divas Bonus Clip, Stock Down

February 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon WWE XFL

– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter promoting HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary by praising the late WWE Hall of Famer. You can see his post below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $34.52 on Friday, down $0.92 (2.6%) from the previous closing price.

– WWE posted the following bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas season finale, which features with Nikki Bella teasing Brie Bella about not being her maid of honor”

article topics :

Andre the Giant, Total Divas, Vince McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading