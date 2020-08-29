wrestling / News

WWE News: Virtual Fan Registration Open for Raw on Aug. 31, Shayna Baszler on Superstar Savepoint, The Singh Bros. Have a Bollywood Offer for Dolph Ziggler

August 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw ThunderDome

– The WWE Universe can now register for the virtual audience for the August 31 edition of Monday Night Raw. WWE announced that registration is now open at WWEThunderDome.com. You can view the announcement below.

– WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler appeared on UpUpDownDown’s Superstar Savepoint this week. That video is available below:

– It appears the Singh Brothers have a major Bollywood offer for Dolph Ziggler. You can check out the video they released earlier today right here:

