– WWE released an Elimination Chamber video diary featuring the wife of Sami Zayn, Khadijah, discussing Sami competing for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at tonight’s event and this being the most important match of Zayn’s career. You can check out that video below.

Khadija said on her husband Sami Zayn, “He deserves the world. He deserves this moment. He deserves all the love from everyone in Montreal and the whole WWE Universe. He’s worked so hard, and I really believe that it’s just going to be a really memorable moment that we’re never going to forget for the rest of our lives.”

– FOX showcased this week’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:

– WWE Now with McKenzie Mitchell also previews tonight’s Elimination Chamber event: