WWE News: William Regal Announces NXT Tag Team Title Match, MJ Jenkins Participates in NXT Volunteer Day

– William Regal has announced an NXT Championship match for the December 26th episode of NXT. As you can see in the announcement below, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly will defend the championships against Heavy Machinery:

After bulldozing through the Tag Team division, Heavy Machinery will get a chance to pair their recent undefeated streak with NXT Tag Team Title gold when they take on reigning champions Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong of The Undisputed ERA.

The battle line was drawn when the notorious foursome scoffed at the idea of the heavy-hitting duo being a viable threat to their undisputed reign. This week, Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight fired back at the Undisputed ERA members with a beatdown following EC3’s victory over Bobby Fish. From there, NXT General Manager William Regal ruled the championship match would take place on the Dec. 26 edition of WWE NXT.

Will the bulldozers steamroll the champions’ undisputed run? Or will their opponents prove once again that this is their era? Find out when Heavy Machinery battle Undisputed ERA for the NXT Tag Team Championship on NXT.

– MJ Jenkins shared the following pic of her giving back to the community as part of NXT Volunteer Day: