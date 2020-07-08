wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Announces ‘The Bumpy Awards’, Stephanie McMahon On Next Week’s Episode, This Week’s The Bump Now Available
– WWE has announced a new award show called ‘The Bumpy Awards’, which will debut on July 29 at 10 AM ET. A nomination ceremony airs at 12 PM ET today.
– Meanwhile, next week’s episode of the show will feature Stephanie McMahon and Beth Phoenix to talk about five years of the women’s revolution in the company.
– Finally, you can watch this week’s episode below. It features Keith Lee, Jeff Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Mark Henry and Kacy Catanzaro.
