wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Makes Graphics Error During John Cena’s Smackdown Entrance, Carmella vs. Becky Lynch Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
February 28, 2018 | Posted by
– During last night’s WWE Smackdown, WWE made a graphics error during John Cena’s entrance, mistakenly putting up a graphic for the Bludgeon Brothers…
John Cena’s real path to #Wrestlemania:
1) Join Bludgeon Brothers
2) Challenge for the debuting 6-man tag team championship pic.twitter.com/5Cgtjgl7si
— Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) February 28, 2018
– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown it was revealed that Carmella vs. Becky Lynch has been added to next week’s show.
EXCLUSIVE: @BeckyLynchWWE challenges @CarmellaWWE to a match NEXT WEEK on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/psqtb5ulai
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2018