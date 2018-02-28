WWE News: WWE Makes Graphics Error During John Cena’s Smackdown Entrance, Carmella vs. Becky Lynch Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

– During last night’s WWE Smackdown, WWE made a graphics error during John Cena’s entrance, mistakenly putting up a graphic for the Bludgeon Brothers…

John Cena’s real path to #Wrestlemania: 1) Join Bludgeon Brothers

2) Challenge for the debuting 6-man tag team championship pic.twitter.com/5Cgtjgl7si — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) February 28, 2018

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown it was revealed that Carmella vs. Becky Lynch has been added to next week’s show.