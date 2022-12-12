WWE News: WWE May Do More ‘Only At Live Event’ Matches Like Jamie Noble’s Return, WWE Superstars Including Cody Rhodes In Los Angeles, WWE Pleased With Sol Ruca’s Finisher

– Fightful Select reports WWE may be planning to have more matches at live events that can’t be seen on television. This happened last night as Jamie Noble wrestled his retirement match at a live event in Charleston, West Virginia. He teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to defeat the Bloodline.

– Cody Rhodes and The Miz are in Los Angeles, possibly filming for WWE 2K. Other names in the area include Johnny Gargano, Rey Mysterio, Dominik, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Bianca Belair. Maryse was also scheduled to be there, but it’s unknown if that’s for the game.

– WWE was said to be very happy with Sol Ruca’s imploding cutter that she used on NXT Level Up. The move, previously used by Dante Leon, went viral on social media.