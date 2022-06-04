wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE NXT In Your House Kickoff Show Now Online, The Rock Shares More Poster For Black Adam, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

June 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT In Your House Kickoff Show Image Credit: WWE.com

– The kickoff show for WWE NXT In Your House is now online. It starts at 6:30 PM ET and will be hosted by McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts.

– The Rock has shared new posters for his upcoming superhero movie Black Adam, which will be released next year. The trailer arrives on Wednesday.

– WWE has posted the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Black Adam, NXT In Your House, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading