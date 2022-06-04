wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE NXT In Your House Kickoff Show Now Online, The Rock Shares More Poster For Black Adam, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown
June 4, 2022 | Posted by
– The kickoff show for WWE NXT In Your House is now online. It starts at 6:30 PM ET and will be hosted by McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts.
– The Rock has shared new posters for his upcoming superhero movie Black Adam, which will be released next year. The trailer arrives on Wednesday.
JUNE 8th.
Our world premiere trailer of #BlackAdam⚡️ and the long awaited introduction of DC’s JSA.
Justice Society of America. #Hawkman #DrFate#Cyclone #AtomSmasher #JSA
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. #ManInBlack pic.twitter.com/ok0c5R36wf
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2022
– WWE has posted the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
