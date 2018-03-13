WWE News: WWE Receiving Backlash Over Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, WWE Stars Battle Super Toppers in Game Night

– The Mirror a new report up, looking at the backlash from the announcement of the Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal and looking at some of the backlash WWE has received from fans regarding accusations made about Moolah’s professionalism during her career. Here is an excerpt below…

Fabulous Moolah, real name Mary Ellison, has been repeatedly accused of exploiting women and abusing her power. Various stories have emerged claiming she would ‘pimp’ trainees out, hold them back if they were showing signs of surpassing her, and taking a high percentage of booking fees.

– WWE Superstars Heath Slater, Breezango, Tye Dillinger, Sami Zayn and Renee Young have filmed a ‘WWE Game Night’ segment with the Broken Lizard comedy team who are behind the comedy Super Troopers. Super Troopers 2 arrives on April 20th…