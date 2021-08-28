wrestling / News
WWE News: Xia Brookside Signs Three-Year Contract, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights, Shayna Baszler Vlogs on Her Birthday Offerings
– NXT UK talent Xia Brookside announced on her Twitter this week that she’s officially signed a three-year WWE contract. You can view her announcement below:
I’ve officially been contracted to @WWE for 3 years 🥳👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8E31zXlmjn
— Xia Brookside ☆ (@XiaBrooksideWWE) August 27, 2021
– Below are some more video highlights from last night’s editions of SmackDown and 205 Live:
– WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler released a vlog on her recent birthday offerings from her fans, which you can see below:
