WWE News: Xia Brookside Signs Three-Year Contract, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights, Shayna Baszler Vlogs on Her Birthday Offerings

August 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Xia Brookside WWE NXT UK

– NXT UK talent Xia Brookside announced on her Twitter this week that she’s officially signed a three-year WWE contract. You can view her announcement below:

– Below are some more video highlights from last night’s editions of SmackDown and 205 Live:














– WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler released a vlog on her recent birthday offerings from her fans, which you can see below:

