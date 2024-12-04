WWE has announced that the next episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on January 25. The event happens at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. Tickets go on sale December 13.

The next Saturday Night’s Main Event primetime special will air live on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 8/7 C on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will be held at Frost Bank Center – home of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs – in San Antonio, Texas.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com. Presale for Saturday Night’s Main Event tickets will begin Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/saturday-nights-main-event-san-antonio-presale-registration.

Saturday Night’s Main Event Priority Passes are now available from On Location, giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/mainevent.

This marks the second quarterly primetime special to air on NBC and Peacock as part of WWE’s new five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal, which kicked off in September with the premiere of SmackDown on USA Network. The first Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place Saturday, Dec. 14, at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, N.Y.

Peacock is the live streaming home of WWE in the United States with upcoming Premium Live Events such as Deadline and Royal Rumble, in addition to WWE shows like Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes and WWE Evil.