WWE News: New NFT Offer, Memorial Day Weekend Sale On Events

– WWE has announced a new NFT offer for free to fans who create or connect a wallet. The company made the announcement today via an email (per PWInsider) which reads:

OWN A PIECE OF THE WWE UNIVERSE

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Be the first in the Universe to own an official WWE Moonsault NFT. We’re granting a free Moonsault Genesis NFT to the first 10,000 fans who create or connect a wallet. If you beat the crowd and manage to claim one, hold on to it! It will roll out the red carpet to special perks and events in the future.

The link to sign up is here.

– The site also notes that WWE is offering a buy 3 tickets, get one free deal for Memorial Day weekend for the following events:

* July 15th: Smackdown in Orlando, Florida (code CHAMPION)

* July 23rd: Live event in Bridgeport, CT (code WWEMDW)