WWE Reportedly Has No Immediate Creative Plans For Veer

Veer is on the sidelines for the moment, with now immediate creative plans for him according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that they have heard that as of now, there “aren’t significant imminent creative plans” for the Raw roster member.

Veer last wrestled on the August 15th episode of WWE Raw. Before that point he had been working WWE live events and semi-regularly on Raw since making his return to the brand in April. Before April, he was a regular on WWE Main Event from October 2021 through March of this year.