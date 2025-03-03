wrestling / News

WWE News: Note On Barbed Wire In Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Match, Injury Update After Elimination Chamber

March 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Elimination Chamber Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

– A new report has a note on the barbed wire used in the Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens unsanctioned match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Fightful Select reports that the internal claim is that the barbed wire was not shaved down or gimmicked, at the request of at least one of the talent involved.

– The report goes on to note that there were no serious injuries coming out the PPV, through there were many bumps, bruises, and scrapes.

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn

