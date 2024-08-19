wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Now Previews Tonight’s Raw, Stars Appearing On Celebrity Family Feud Tomorrow

August 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo, Nick Khan Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Now is online, previewing tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below, which hypes up CM Punk’s appearance and more:

– Tomorrow’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud features the men and women of WWE facing off. The episode, which airs on ABC at 8 PM ET/PT, is described as follows:

S10 Ep8Men of WWE vs. Women of WWE and Candace Parker vs. Lisa Leslie

The men and women of WWE face off; Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie go head-to-head.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Celebrity Family Feud, RAW, WWE Now, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading