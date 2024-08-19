wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Now Previews Tonight’s Raw, Stars Appearing On Celebrity Family Feud Tomorrow
August 19, 2024
– The latest episode of WWE Now is online, previewing tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below, which hypes up CM Punk’s appearance and more:
– Tomorrow’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud features the men and women of WWE facing off. The episode, which airs on ABC at 8 PM ET/PT, is described as follows:
S10 Ep8Men of WWE vs. Women of WWE and Candace Parker vs. Lisa Leslie
The men and women of WWE face off; Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie go head-to-head.
