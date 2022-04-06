WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Has Slight Increase This Week, Rating Holds Steady

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Viewership was up by the slightest of margins this week. While the rating was virtually identical, the P18-49 viewership had a very slight dropoff.

Last night’s live USA Network broadcast averaged 631,000 viewers. That’s slightly up from last week’s viewing audience, which was 628,000 viewers.

For the key P18-49 demo, NXT finished with a 0.14 rating, similar to last week. However, actual P18-49 viewership was 189,000 viewers last week, while this week’s viewership in the demo was 179,000 (h/t Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics).

WWE NXT 2.0 finished at No. 23 for the night in the Cable Top 150, falling slightly from last week’s No. 22 ranking, but still solidly in the Top 25.

The NBA game on ESPN topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.41. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped viewership for cable originals yesterday with 3.739 million viewers.