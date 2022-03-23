WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Slightly Up This Week, Rating Steady

– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 TV on the USA Network.

Last night’s live USA Network broadcast drew an average audience of 628,000 viewers. Viewership was slightly up this week. Last week’s show drew an average audience of 624,000 viewers. This is the highest total viewership for NXT since January 11 (h/t Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics).

The ratings in the P18-49 key demo held steady this week. WWE NXT drew a 0.14 rating, which is the same average as last week. NXT significantly moved up the rankings this week, slotting at No. 29 for the Cable Top 150 programs, landing in the Top 30. Last week’s show ranked at No. 44.

Curse of Oak Island on History Channel topped the ratings on Tuesday with a 0.35. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped viewership for Tuesday with 3.498 million viewers.