WWE NXT 2.0 Ratings & Viewership Increase This Week, Show Returns to Top 50 Rankings

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Overall, numbers were up for viewership and the key demo compared to last week’s NXT Roadblock special. This week’s show featured a special NXT edition of Miz TV with new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler as The Miz’s special guest.

Last night’s live USA Network broadcast drew an average audience of 624,000 viewers. That’s a slight increase from last week’s show, which drew 613,000 viewers. In the P18-49 key rating demo, NXT 2.0 drew a 0.14 rating. The number inched up slightly from last week’s 0.13.

This week’s show drew the highest total viewership and P18-49 viewers for NXT TV since January. NXT TV also saw significant gains in the M35-49 and F18-34 demos compared to recent the ratings scores in recent weeks (h/t Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics).

WWE NXT 2.0 finished at No. 44 in the Cable Top 150 rankings this week. NXT managed to slot back into the Top 50 last week after ranking No. 55 last week and No. 70 the week before.

NCAA Basketball on TruTV topped the ratings on Tuesday with a 0.68 key demo rating. The Five on FOX News topped viewership for Tuesday with 3.880 million viewers.