WWE NXT Roadblock Special Draws Viewership Increase This Week

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the numbers for last night’s edition of the WWE NXT Roadblock special. The event aired live on the USA Network.

Overall, numbers were up after last week’s show drew the lowest viewership for WWE NXT on the USA Network in over a year, since January 13, 2021. This week’s main event saw Raw Superstar Dolph Ziggler capture the NXT Championship during a Triple Threat match against former champions Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa.

WWE NXT Roadblock finished with an audience of 613,000 viewers. That’s up from last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 TV, which drew 551,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. The Roadblock special drew a 0.13 rating, or 176,000 viewers. While the key demo rating was identical to last week, the overall key demo viewership was the highest for NXT TV since January 25.

Per Showbuzz Daily, the show ranked No. 55 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Tuesday. NXT rose from a No. 70 slot last week. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the ratings and viewership for Tuesday with a 0.44 rating and 4.371 million viewers.