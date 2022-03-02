WWE NXT 2.0 Draws Lowest Viewership on USA in Over a Year, Ratings Slightly Up This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. While viewership numbers were down after last week’s return to the USA Network, the key demo ratings increased.

WWE NXT 2.0 drew an average overnight audience of 551,000 viewers. That dropped from last week’s audience of 612,000 viewers. This was the lowest viewership for WWE NXT on the USA Network in over a year, since January 13, 2021.

(h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston)

NXT saw a slight rating increase in the P18-49 key demo with a 0.13. That’s higher than last week’s key demo rating of 0.12. It’s also above the NXT Vengeance Day special airing, which drew a 0.11 rating. That show aired on SyFy Channel last month.

WWE NXT 2.0 ranked No. 70 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Tuesday. Despite the ratings increase, the show dropped from its No. 43 slot last week. Cable TV coverage was dominated by the telecasts for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. So, while WWE NXT was outside the Top 50, there was a lot of competition on the cable news stations last night with the State of the Union coverage dominating the ratings.

CNN’s Coverage of the State of the Union telecast topped the key demo ratings for Tuesday with a 1.17. The FOX News Channel broadcast of the State of the Union Address topped the viewership for the night with 7.206 million viewers.

