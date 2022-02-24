NXT Ratings and Viewership Up This Week From Vengeance Day Special

Showbuzz Daily reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 was up from the Vengeance Day special the week before with increased viewership and a higher rating.

The show had 612,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 525,000. It should be noted, however, that last week’s episode aired on Syfy and this week’s episode was back on the USA Network.

The episode also had a 0.12 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.11. This was good enough to make it #43 for the night. The last episode to air on USA before this was the February 1 episode, which had 619,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.

The most watched show of the night was Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, which had an 0.33 rating and 3,625,000 viewers.