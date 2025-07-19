wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results 07.18.25: Women’s Tag Match Headlines

July 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT TV - Trick Williams Joe Hendry Mike Santana 7-15-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand tonight at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) def High Ryze (Wes Lee & Tyriek Igwe)
* Tatum Paxley def. Zena Sterling
* Jasper Troy def. Shiloh Hill
* Tony D’Angelo beat up Anthony Luke.
* Lainey Reid def. Thea Hail
* Myles Borne & Tavion Heights def. Lexis King & Harlem Lewise
* Niko Vance def. Drako Knox
* Kelani Jordan def. Lash Legend
* Andre Chase def. Charlie Dempsey
* Zaria & Sol Ruca def. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx)

