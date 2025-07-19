WWE NXT Live Event Results 07.18.25: Women’s Tag Match Headlines

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand tonight at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) def High Ryze (Wes Lee & Tyriek Igwe)

* Tatum Paxley def. Zena Sterling

* Jasper Troy def. Shiloh Hill

* Tony D’Angelo beat up Anthony Luke.

* Lainey Reid def. Thea Hail

* Myles Borne & Tavion Heights def. Lexis King & Harlem Lewise

* Niko Vance def. Drako Knox

* Kelani Jordan def. Lash Legend

* Andre Chase def. Charlie Dempsey

* Zaria & Sol Ruca def. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx)