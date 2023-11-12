WWE NXT Live Results 11.11.23: Gable Steveson In Six-Man Tag Match, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Tavion Heights def. Kevin Robertson

* Arianna Grace came out for a promo and Gigi Dolin came out, after which they agreed to a match where the winner gives the loser a makeover.

* Gigi Dolin def. Arianna Grace

* Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame def. Tylynn Register and Anna Keefer

* Stevie Turner hosted a Tea Time segment with four women from the October Performance Center class.

* NXT Tag Team Title Match On the Line: Gallus def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, Boa & Dante Chen, and Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont

* Bron Breakker def. Eddy Thorpe

* Javier Bernal def. Riley Osborne

* Lola Vice def. Jade Gentile

* Gigi Dolin brought Arianna Grace and showed Grace’s new “Gigified” look, which Grace came around to liking.

* Xia Li & Kiana James def. Karmen Petrovic & Champion Lyra Valkyria

* Gable Steveson, Josh Briggs & Trick Williams def. Baron Corbin, Bronco Nina, and Lucien Price

Tylynn Register made her in ring debut tonight. She’s the only remaining female of the 2023 rookie class as the other two were released. She teamed with Anna Keefer who was part of the 2022 class. She was out with an injury & has been on NXT with Tony D’Angelo.#NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/5cuj070N1T — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) November 12, 2023

#NXTOrlando Teatime With @StevieTurnerWWE. Stevie welcomes the October rookies only to try and tear them down, deploying her emergency umbrella to leave when the room starts to turn against her. pic.twitter.com/5ywBqLI7yZ — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) November 12, 2023