WWE NXT Live Results 11.11.23: Gable Steveson In Six-Man Tag Match, More

November 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gable Steveson NXT Great American Bash Image Credit: WWE

WWE held an NXT live event in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Tavion Heights def. Kevin Robertson

* Arianna Grace came out for a promo and Gigi Dolin came out, after which they agreed to a match where the winner gives the loser a makeover.

* Gigi Dolin def. Arianna Grace

* Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame def. Tylynn Register and Anna Keefer

* Stevie Turner hosted a Tea Time segment with four women from the October Performance Center class.

* NXT Tag Team Title Match On the Line: Gallus def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, Boa & Dante Chen, and Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont

* Bron Breakker def. Eddy Thorpe

* Javier Bernal def. Riley Osborne

* Lola Vice def. Jade Gentile

* Gigi Dolin brought Arianna Grace and showed Grace’s new “Gigified” look, which Grace came around to liking.

* Xia Li & Kiana James def. Karmen Petrovic & Champion Lyra Valkyria

* Gable Steveson, Josh Briggs & Trick Williams def. Baron Corbin, Bronco Nina, and Lucien Price

