WWE NXT Preview: New Champion to be Crowned, NXT 2.0 Arrives
September 14, 2021
– Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT TV will feature the debut of the newly rebranded version of the product, which WWE is calling “NXT 2.0.” As noted, Samoa Joe has been forced to vacate the NXT Championship due to injury. As a result, a Fatal 4-Way match will be held tonight to crown a new champion.
Also, NXT Women’s champ Raquel Gonzalez defends her title against Franky Monet. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT 2.0 arrives
* Fatal 4-Way NXT Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet
* Wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis
Also, here’s the latest preview videos for tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0:
