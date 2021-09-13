WWE To Crown New NXT Champion On This Week’s Episode

WWE has announced that a new WWE NXT Champion will be crowned on tomorrow’s episode. This comes after former champion Samoa Joe abruptly relinquished the title on Sunday night, where he noted that he had to step away due to injuries.

In a video on Twitter, William Regal revealed that on the “relaunch of NXT 2.0”, the previously announced Fatal Four-Way match with Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. LA Knight vs. Tommaso Ciampa will now be for the WWE NXT Championship.

Here’s the full release from WWE:

The stakes have been raised, as the Fatal 4-Way Match between Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and LA Knight will now determine the new NXT Champion. The title was vacated Sunday night after Samoa Joe revealed he had suffered an injury that would force him to relinquish his title. After the shocking development, Mr. Regal made the decision to have the Fatal 4-Way clash crown the next NXT Champion. Who will rise above the rest and raise the gold?

