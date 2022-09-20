WWE NXT Preview: Tyler Bate Bate vs. JD McDonagh for Title Shot, ‘Change Is Here’

– Change has arrived to WWE NXT, and “it’s up for grabs.” WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode on USA Network. JD McDonagh will face Tyler Bate on tonight’s show, with the winner facing Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT airs on tape delay after being taped last week. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh

* Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

* Nathan Frazier vs. Axiom

* Sanga vs. Von Wagner

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* Ora Mensah debuts

WWE also released the following TV preview, which appears to be using the newly updated logo but with the paint-splashed background art. However, the official website is still using the rebranded NXT 2.0 logo and text. So, it appears the style changes are still a work in progress.