WWE NXT Results From Sanford, Florida: Robbie E and 3.0 Debut
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford Florida. The event featured the NXT debuts of Robert Strauss (Robbie E) and 3.0 (Scott Parker & Big Magic). Strauss served as the manager for Saurav Gurjar & Rinku Singh. Here are the results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Mia Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo
* Adrian Jaoude & Cezar Bononi defeated Scott Parker & Big Magic
* Punishment Martinez defeated Luke Menzies
* Robert Strauss (Robbie E) makes his debut as the manager for Saurav Gurjar & Rinku Singh
* Saurav Gurjar (w/ Singh and Strauss) defeated Jonah Rock
* The Forgotten Sons defeated The Street Profits
* Danny Burch defeated Shane Thorne
* Kairi Sane & Io Sharai defeated Vanessa Borne & Aliyah
* Velveteen Dream(c) defeated Matt Riddle (North American Championship Match)
A worldwide brand. @RobertStrauss pic.twitter.com/P3R7itjhGJ
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 22, 2019
Made quite an impression in the corner of @rinkusingh235 and @gurjar_saurav …In @WWENXT , I plan on building a BRAND! Tonight it began in #NXTSanford! #therobertstraussbrand pic.twitter.com/5uCcsBiKIV
— Robert Strauss (@RobertStrauss) March 22, 2019
.@WWENXT debut for @RobertStrauss being an advocate for @gurjar_saurav and @RealRinkuSingh. He’s creating an enterprise consisting of elite athletes from all over the world. #NXTSanford pic.twitter.com/eqCTyTmIw0
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) March 22, 2019
Great seeing @Jagged3point0 and @BigMagic3point0 for the first time live tonight at #NXTSanford. They're a welcomed addition to the @WWENXT roster! pic.twitter.com/fuQvrFV4K2
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) March 22, 2019
Thanks to all the @WWENXT superstars/crew (pictured and not) for making my first NXT FL live event such a memorable experience! The hours you spend at @WWEPC do NOT go unnoticed/unappreciated. #NXTSanford pic.twitter.com/mcoBE5g2G1
— David N. (@djn4882) March 22, 2019
Our favorite Pirate Princess @KairiSaneWWE #nxt #NXTSanford #PiratePrincess pic.twitter.com/vpXec9B9ND
— ❤️ Libby ❤️ (@lahill122) March 22, 2019
Why wait till takeover? #NXTSanford pic.twitter.com/dkMGiONljR
— Tarra (@Tarratastic) March 22, 2019
NXT debut of @RobertStrauss! 💰@RealRinkuSingh @gurjar_saurav #NXTSanford #NXT pic.twitter.com/7BcMJgYsMk
— Anthony Scism (@AScism2K1) March 22, 2019