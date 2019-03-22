wrestling / News

WWE NXT Results From Sanford, Florida: Robbie E and 3.0 Debut

March 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford Florida. The event featured the NXT debuts of Robert Strauss (Robbie E) and 3.0 (Scott Parker & Big Magic). Strauss served as the manager for Saurav Gurjar & Rinku Singh. Here are the results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Mia Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* Adrian Jaoude & Cezar Bononi defeated Scott Parker & Big Magic

* Punishment Martinez defeated Luke Menzies

* Robert Strauss (Robbie E) makes his debut as the manager for Saurav Gurjar & Rinku Singh

* Saurav Gurjar (w/ Singh and Strauss) defeated Jonah Rock

* The Forgotten Sons defeated The Street Profits

* Danny Burch defeated Shane Thorne

* Kairi Sane & Io Sharai defeated Vanessa Borne & Aliyah

* Velveteen Dream(c) defeated Matt Riddle (North American Championship Match)

