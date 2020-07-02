WWE News: NXT Stable Gets Named, Karrion Kross Promo, Prime Target Looks at Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee

– Santos Escobar’s stable revealed their name at Wednesday night’s NXT Great American Bash. On tonight’s show, it was announced that the stable — led by Escobar and also consisting of Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde — is known as El Legado del Fantasma:

– WWE aired

Adam Cole and Keith Lee set for next week got the Prime Target treatment and you can check it out below.

– Karrion Kross and Scarlett say they are redefining NXT.