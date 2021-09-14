WWE NXT Talent Roster Feeling on Edge Ahead of Tonight’s Rebranding Show

– As noted, tonight’s WWE will debut the new NXT 2.0 for tonight’s show. Also, a Fatal 4-Way match will crown a new NXT World champion after Samoa Joe got injured and was forced to relinquish the title. PWInsider has an update with some new backstage details going into tonight’s NXT program.

According to PWInsider’s report, there is a great deal of concern and “trepidation” backstage before tonight’s NXT TV taping. The roster had already been feeling a lot of stress after the latest round of talent releases that took place last month. Some of the talents who weren’t released revealed they were left with a feeling of being on thin ice. They’re afraid that even if they are doing a good job, they might still get released from NXT at any point soon without any notice or warning.

Previously, the NXT roster felt like Triple H (aka WWE executive Paul Levesque) created a protective cocoon around them, but that safety net is no longer in place. With Triple H unlikely to be present at today’s show due to his recent medical issue and surgery, some talents are concerned because they have no idea what they will be walking into for today’s TV taping. It’s also unknown if Triple H’s regular team will be running today’s show, or if it will be a different group from WWE. This has caused NXT talents to feel uneasy about what’s next for the NXT product.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that the call-time for today’s TV taping was moved up ahead of schedule due tonight’s show being the first live TV broadcast in several weeks. Also, the current plan is to reportedly run live NXT TV broadcasts throughout the rest of September and all of October.

There will be a better idea once the new NXT 2.0 debuts live tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.