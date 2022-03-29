wrestling / News
WWE NXT’s Harland Gets Married (Pics)
– WWE NXT Superstar Harland, aka Parker Boudreaux, announced that he was recently married to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Guerrero. Per Isabella’s Instagram, the two were married on March 26.
Harland tweeted on their wedding, “MY RIDE OR DIE. MY EVERYTHING. I LOVE YOU ANGEL. MR AND MRS BOUDREAUX.” You can view some photos of their wedding they posted on social media below.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.
MY RIDE OR DIE. MY EVERYTHING. I LOVE YOU ANGEL.
MR AND MRS BOUDREAUX❤️❤️🔪 pic.twitter.com/HnqUcZNuYJ
— HARLAND (@harlandwwe) March 29, 2022
