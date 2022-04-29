WWE Offers Developmental Contract to Gina DeLucia

WWE has given a developmental contract offer to former cheerleader-turned-wrestler Gina DeLucia. DeLucia told Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that she received an offer from the company after being part of the WWE tryout during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

DeLucia graduated from Ole Miss in 2020 and began competing internationally in CrossFit. She saw information on WWE’s tryout and decided to give it a ago.

“I saw that WWE was seeking out new talent,” she told the site. “They were looking for athletes who didn’t have any wrestling background, and also looking for performers. With my background, I love to train and love to perform, so I thought it was a perfect fit. I put in my application, and a few days later I got a call back. We chatted over a few interviews and they liked what they saw from me, and then they invited me up to WrestleMania in Dallas for the tryout.”

There is no word on when she will begin training at the WWE Performance Center.