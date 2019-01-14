WWE Officially Announces 205 Live Return to Tuesdays

It’s official: 205 Live is returning to Tuesday nights. WWE announced the news on Monday afternoon that beginning this week, the show will return to its original day and time of Tuesdays at 10 PM ET/PT. In addition, the show will air replays on its Wednesday timeslot of 7 PM ET.

The news comes after the WWE Network schedule had shown 205 Live on Tuesdays as of late last week. The full announcement is below:

Beginning this Tuesday, Jan. 15, WWE 205 Live returns to its original day and time – Tuesday nights at 10/9 C – streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

This week, the most exciting hour on television features a non-title open challenge from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy as he prepares to defend his title in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 27. Murphy is hungry to face the best Cruiserweight competitors in the world and has called for anyone who meets the 205-pound weight limit to answer his challenge.

Don’t miss the return of WWE 205 Live to Tuesdays at 10/9 C starting this week and see who is bold enough to answer Buddy Murphy’s open challenge. The episode will also be replayed Wednesday at 7/6 C followed by new episodes of WWE NXT and NXT UK.