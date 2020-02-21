wrestling / News

WWE Opening Performance Center in Japan Soon

February 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Japan

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is expected to announce a new Performance Center in Japan within the next few months, possibly during the summer. WWE has already reached out to Hiroshi Hase and Antonio Inoki about the possible political ramifications. It was originally planned to work with Pro Wrestling NOAH, but NOAH was sold to Cyberagent.

