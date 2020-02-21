wrestling / News
WWE Opening Performance Center in Japan Soon
February 21, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is expected to announce a new Performance Center in Japan within the next few months, possibly during the summer. WWE has already reached out to Hiroshi Hase and Antonio Inoki about the possible political ramifications. It was originally planned to work with Pro Wrestling NOAH, but NOAH was sold to Cyberagent.
