WWE and Panini Have Reached An Agreement In Principle In Trading Card License Legal Battle

Back in September, WWE terminated their deal with trading card company Panini for breach of contract. WWE then filed an injunction against the company last month, while Panini sued in order to retain the license. Their original deal expired on December 31, 2025. Now it seems the two sides have reached an agreement during settlement talks.

New legal documents reveal that WWE and Panini have made an agreement in principle after discussing settlements. The discussion included WWE CEO Nick Khan, Panini America CEO Mark Warsop and Elisabetta Mussini (Group Licensing Director, Panini S.p.A.). According to the update, the agreement is being written and will soon be signed.