WWE Partners With enjoi For Limited-Edition Skateboard Decks

WWE is teaming up with skate brand enjoi for a limited-edition set of skateboard decks featuring WWE legends. WWE announced on Wednesday following the initial reveal on skateboarding podcast The Nine Club that they are partnering with enjoi for the skateboard decks that feature Jimmy Hart, The Junkyard Dog, Gene Okerlund, Steve Austin, Ultimate Warrior, Jake Roberts, and Randy Savage.

The announcement notes:

Decks featuring WWE Hall of Famers Jimmy Hart, The Junkyard Dog and Gene Okerlund will be available tonight (Wednesday, June 30) at 10pm EST/7pm PST exclusively on thenineclub.com, with additional decks featuring WWE Legend Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ultimate Warrior, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Jake “The Snake” Roberts available this Sunday, July 4 on enjoico.com. Previously, enjoi has collaborated with a diverse range of brands including Kiss and My Little Pony to create special skateboard decks and apparel for their loyal fanbases. The company celebrated their 20th anniversary last year and was named Transworld‘s “Team of the Year” in 2016. Current enjoi skate team members include: Louie Barletta, Caswell Berry, Zack Wallin, Nestor Judkins, Samaria Brevard, Didrik “Deedz” Galasso, and Jackson Pilz.

You can see pics released to 411 of the some of the decks below: