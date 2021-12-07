wrestling / News
WWE Partners With White Castle & Grubhub For Special Themed Meals
December 7, 2021 | Posted by
WWE is teaming up with White Castle and Grubhub for new special meals that can be ordered for delivery. PWInsider reports that the service will feature free delivery for orders of more than $15 and a $5 promo code for WWE Shop using the code WWEWHITECASTLE.
The meals are:
* Natalya Meal: Four Impossible Sliders, a 3 piece Cheese Stick and small Coke Zero Sugar for $8.36.
* Dolph Ziggler Meal: Four Bacon Cheese Sliders, a 6 piece Chicken Ring and medium Fanta Craver Party Punch.
* WWE Crave Case: 10 Original Sliders, 10 American Cheese Sliders and 10 Jalapeno Cheese Sliders.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Jeff’s At Home & Doing Okay, Video From Saturday Live Show
- Bron Breakker On What WWE NXT WarGames Meant To Him, How Johnny Gargano Has Helped Him In NXT
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair
- Eric Bischoff On Who Was Hardest Person To Work With In WCW, Why Halloween Havoc Was More Important Than Starrcade