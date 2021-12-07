wrestling / News

WWE Partners With White Castle & Grubhub For Special Themed Meals

December 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE is teaming up with White Castle and Grubhub for new special meals that can be ordered for delivery. PWInsider reports that the service will feature free delivery for orders of more than $15 and a $5 promo code for WWE Shop using the code WWEWHITECASTLE.

The meals are:

* Natalya Meal: Four Impossible Sliders, a 3 piece Cheese Stick and small Coke Zero Sugar for $8.36.

* Dolph Ziggler Meal: Four Bacon Cheese Sliders, a 6 piece Chicken Ring and medium Fanta Craver Party Punch.

* WWE Crave Case: 10 Original Sliders, 10 American Cheese Sliders and 10 Jalapeno Cheese Sliders.

