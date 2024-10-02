wrestling / News
WWE News: Peacock Included In New NBCU & Charter Communications Deal, WCW Ring For Sale
– NBCU has a new deal with Charter Communications that includes Peacock Premium for Spectrum TV Select customers. Variety reports that NBC Universal and Charter Communications have signed a multi-year renewal of their that will give Spectrum TV Select customers the ad-supported version of Peacock Premium at no additional cost.
Subscribers can upgrade to the ad-free tier and both products will be available for purchase to broadband-only customers in 2025.
– PWInsider reports that the estate for Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW alumnus Rocky King is selling a former WCW ring. The ring is housed in Riverdale, Georgia and is 18 feet by 18 feet.
The estate can be contacted by interested purchasers at (404) 661-7570.