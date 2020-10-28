WWE Performance Center Reportedly Dealing With New COVID-19 Situation, Halloween Havoc May Be Affected

According to a new report, the WWE Performance Center has experienced new cases of COVID-19 and NXT Halloween Havoc may be affected as a result. F4WOnline reports that the details on the situation are few right now, but that it happened on Friday and those there were asked to quarantine for contact tracing purposes, whether they have tested positive or negative for the virus.

The site says that people scheduled for Halloween Havoc are affected and that aspects of the show will need to be changed, though one source said that no one in NXT has actually tested positive. WWE has yet to comment on the news. In addition, there are still a small group of fans scheduled to be at the tapings who were set to be tested in Winter Park on Tuesday night. If they passed, they would be allowed to attend.

As of now, the lineup for Halloween Havoc is:

* NXT North American Championship Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest

* NXT Women’s Championship Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* Haunted House of Terror match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

* Non-Title Match: Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas

* Pat McAfee appears