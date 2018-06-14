WWE Was Planning A Tag Team MITB Match Involving Sanity & The Authors of Pain

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (via cagesideseats.com), part of the reason Sanity and Authors of Pain were called up was to help fill out a Money in the Bank tag team ladder match. If you remember, several tag teams cut MITB promos, but then the idea was dropped as were the promos. Unfortunately, the match was scrapped, which left both teams in limbo. Sanity has not made their main roster TV debut yet, and the Authors of Pain have been derailed due to visa issues with one member of the team.