WWE News: New Playlist Looks at the nWo in WWE, After the Bell Imagines an nWo Without Hulk Hogan
July 9, 2021
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at the nWo during its time in WWE. You can see the video below:
– This week’s After the Bell is online, with the episode discussing what would have happened if Hulk Hogan had not turned heel and joined the nWo at Bash at the Beach 1996. You can listen below, with the episode described as follows:
It has been 25 years since the formation of The nWo, so Corey and Vic bring in their friend Peter Rosenberg to reimagine history and discuss what the business would look like without the birth of Hollywood Hogan.
