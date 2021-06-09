wrestling / News
WWE News: Pre-Show Panel Set For NXT Takeover: In Your House, Ever-Rise Hosting Pre-Pre-Show, Oney Lorcan vs. Austin Theory Clip
June 8, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has announced the panel for the NXT Takeover: In Your House pre-show. The company announced on tonight’s NXT that Sam Roberts, Justin Barrasso, and Arash Markazi will be the hosts for the pre-show on Sunday.
– In addition, Ever-Rise revealed that they will be host the NXT TakeOver: In Your House “pre-Pre-Show.”
– WWE posted a clip from Oney Lorcan’s win over Austin Theory on tonight’s show, which came after Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano got involved and ended up brawling with each others:
