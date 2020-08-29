wrestling / News
WWE Premiering EVOLVE 125, PROGRESS Chapter 77 & More On Network Tomorrow
A quartet of indie shows are making their way to the WWE Network this weekend including EVOLVE 125 and more. The WWE Network Twitter account announced today that EVOLVE 125, ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 5, PROGRESS Chapter 77, and wXw Toronto 2019 will all arrive on the Network tomorrow.
The new indy offerings come two weeks after the WWE Network premiered its first independent wrestling content from the four promotions, which included two ‘best of’ specials focusing on Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee as well as wXw Femme Fatales 2019, wXw AMBITION 11, and PROGRESS Chapter 92.
