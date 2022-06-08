WWE Podcast Producer Says He Piloted An Attitude Era Podcast That Was Shot Down

Dan Ryckert was a podcast producer for WWE and recently discussed some of his pitches that didn’t get greenlit, including an Attitude Era podcast. Ryckert, who appeared on The New Day’s Feel the Power and recently left the company, discussed his work in the company on his first Twitch stream since leaving. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his experiences in WWE: “I did have a lot of good experiences at WWE and to be fair, the team that I worked with, everyone that I worked with was excellent. We had a podcast team there, we’re all there trying to do our best, make stuff. We weren’t allowed to do stuff, piloted a bunch of stuff that never made the light of day like they were great stuff. Worked with RJ City quite a bit. He was amazing.”

On the Attitude Era podcast he piloted: ” wouldn’t have normally said this, because I don’t want to say things I’ve worked on that didn’t come to light but Johnny Gargano already said it on his Twitch stream. So I will say I piloted an Attitude Era podcast with Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano Dakota Kai, and Stokely Hathaway formerly known as Malcolm Bivens, and it was fucking great. It was really good. We did a super fun episode of an Attitude Era rewatch podcast with those four incredibly talented individuals who are also not there anymore, but it was great. It was just incredible, and that’s just one little taste of like the type of things I was piloting and making that never got greenlit.”

On the corporate structure: “Trust me, it was a revolving door at that place. I survived a lot of mass layoffs there. My bosses were great, the people that, you know, my producers, audio editors, video guys, everyone was awesome to work with. The problems were way up there. So, you know, just lack of — I’m not gonna be sour grapes or anything, but I didn’t really get to do anything there.”

On his work with The New Day: “I love working with those guys. They’re incredible. All three of those guys are the absolute best, I keep in touch with them. Love those dudes. I wasn’t allowed to do the thing that they hired me to do. So that’s why you saw me here on this channel, and you saw me on Fire Escape, you saw me doing all these things on the side to keep myself sane because I wasn’t getting that at the day job.”