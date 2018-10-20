Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Continues to Promote nWo Reunion, Full NXT TakeOver Fatal 4-Way Match

October 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
nWo Souled Out 1997 WWE

– WWE is continuing to promote the upcoming nWo reunion event, which takes place on October 27th in Florida. The company posted the following earlier today on Twitter.

– WWE released a full NXT women’s title match from NXT TakeOver: Rival. The match featured Charlotte defending her title against Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch. You can check out that full match video in the player below.

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, nWo, NXT Takeover: Rival, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading