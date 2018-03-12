WWE Provides Update on Xavier Woods After Fastlane

– WWE posted an update on Xavier Woods’ condition after being double-powerbombed onto steel steps by the Bludgeon Brothers at Fastlane. The WWE.com article, which you can read below, says Woods suffered a thoracic spine injury and was taken to a local hospital.

Woods was powerbombed by the team following the New Day’s match with the Usos, which ended in a no-contest after Harper and Rowan attacked both teams.

Xavier Woods suffers thoracic spine injury during The Bludgeon Brothers’ attack at WWE Fastlane

Xavier Woods has suffered an injury to his thoracic spine due to The Bludgeon Brothers’ brutal attack during the SmackDown Tag Team Title Match at WWE Fastlane, WWE.com can confirm.

“Our preliminary diagnosis is multiple thoracic contusions,” explained WWE medical personnel of Woods’ injury. “We’re currently in the process of having him evaluated with X-rays and possibly an MRI for any further damage, such as ruptured discs or fractures of the thoracic spine.”

Woods’ injury was sustained when Harper & Rowan leveled him with a Double Powerbomb onto the steel steps – the most savage blow from an all-out bludgeoning on both The New Day and The Usos – as WWE’s medical crew quickly swarmed ringside and loaded him onto a stretcher.

It is projected that there will be an update on Woods’ status sometime in the next 24 hours. Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available.