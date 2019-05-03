WWE Pulls Kurt Angle From WrestleCade Over Alleged AEW Associations

– Kurt Angle has been pulled from an appearance at WrestleCade by WWE, allegedly over the belief it is associated with AEW. WrestleCade creator Tracy Myers told YES Weekly that WrestleCade weekend co-owner Brian Hawks was told that Angle could not appear at the event “because we are associated with AEW.” However, Myters said that there is no official connection between the convention and any promotion. The news comes after WWE similarly pulled Angle and Undertaker from Starrcast II.

“In our 8 year history, the announcement of Angles appearance was one of our most popular,” said Myers. “We were obviously excited and so were the fans. Then out of the blue, we received an email saying that Kurt had to cancel his WrestleCade Weekend appearance because WWE told him it competes directly with them. While I had read that WWE had pulled both Angle and The Undertaker from the Starrcast 2 event being held in Las Vegas May 23-26, I was still shocked. An agreement was in place with Kurt, the requested deposit was paid and the marketing blitz was in full swing. Now the fans are being penalized and it’s heartbreaking.”

Myers said he still expects the weekend to sell out, noting, “Last year, more than 7,000 fans from around the world were in attendance and we expect even more this year. We have already announced a rare appearance both in and out of the ring by the legendary The Great Muta. We’ve also announced A Night With Dustin Rhodes, a WCCW Reunion panel and we’ll have at least 125 wrestling stars from several eras represented. Our fans are the greatest and it’s going to be an amazing weekend.”